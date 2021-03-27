Maryam, Bilawal trade barbs over Senate opposition leader
Share
LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday exchanged heated words over appointment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as Leader of Opposition in Senate.
Talking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) he said that the PPP had damaged a political struggle of opposition alliance just for insignificant gains.
She regretted that the PPP, a key member of the PDM, did this to get a post in the Senate, adding that the PPP should have asked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif if it wanted such gains.
Rejecting an impression that PDM has broken up after PPP parted its way, she said that the alliance stands united for their cause.
Maryam also called Gillan selected Senate opposition leader.
In response, the PPP chief said that the termed selected was coined by him and he knew the better use of its implementation.
While talking to media, he suggested that the PML-N leaders should drink a glass of cold water and take a deep breathe instead of hurling accusations.
Defending Gillani, he said that the PML-N’s candidate was controversial. He said that the struggled against the PTI government will continue, adding: “I do not want to damage the struggle of the PDM”.
PTI's Haleem Adil released from jail after 2 ... 01:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh ...
-
- Maryam, Bilawal trade barbs over Senate opposition leader07:42 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates06:56 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- 6-month jail for not wearing masks in Lahore as COVID-19 cases surge05:59 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan responds as US leaves PM Imran out of climate summit05:53 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Yaad – Asim Azhar and Young Stunners release the ultimate breakup ...04:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Ertuğrul's star prays for late Haseena Moin02:05 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 infection03:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021