PTI's Haleem Adil released from jail after 2 months
01:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released on bail after spending 2 months in jail.
The Sindh High Court Thursday approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA in two cases. The court ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.
Sheikh was arrested on February 16 for interfering in an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth and bringing weapons to a polling station during Malir by-elections and was imprisoned in the Central Jail.
This is breaking news, more to follow...
