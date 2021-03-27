PTI's Haleem Adil released from jail after 2 months
Web Desk
01:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released on bail after spending 2 months in jail.

The Sindh High Court Thursday approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA in two cases. The court ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

Sheikh was arrested on February 16 for interfering in an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth and bringing weapons to a polling station during Malir by-elections and was imprisoned in the Central Jail. 

This is breaking news, more to follow...

