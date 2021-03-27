Ertuğrul's star prays for late Haseena Moin

Pakistan and Turkish celebrities are becoming quite the companions – be it a happy occasion or a sad event.

Pakistani dramatist-scriptwriter Haseena Moin breathed her last on Friday. Condolences poured in from all quarters over the sad demise of the legendary dramatist and the latest to join in is the Turkish star Celal Al who played protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The Turkish actor commented under Imran Abbas, as he prayed for the legendary icon.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Imran Abbas penned a heartwarming farewell note for Moin.

“Haseena Apa! We can’t thank enough you for taking Pakistani Drama to this height, for portraying the strength of women through your masterpieces, for stashing our memory with “ankahi” feelings of love and emotions.”

Further, the Alvida star wrote, "The creator of best dramas in the history of Pakistani Drama and writer of my first serial “Haseena Moin” left us for eternity. These “tanhaiyyan” would always be there without you Apa! You deserve a never ending ovation. Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon."

Praying for the departed soul, Celal dropped a comment in his native language under Imran's post.

Being one of the most celebrated scriptwriters of Pakistan, Haseena Moin had several accolades under her belt.

The literary genius has many dramas under her belts like Dhoop Kinary, Ankhai, Tanhaiyan, Ahat, Ansoo and many more.