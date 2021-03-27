Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday closed of shrines across the province in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus amid third wave of the pandemic.

A meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial took the decision after reviewing the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in the province.

All shrines and dargahs would remain closed for 10 days — from March 28 to April 6, said the notification.

On March 24, the Sindh government said that all shrines and dargahs will remain open with strict implementation on SOPs despite the NCOC's decision for closure of these places across the country to slow the spread of the virus.

In a letter, the Auqaf department has been directed to close the shrines immediately if the SOPs are not followed strictly.