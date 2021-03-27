Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases

08:33 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday closed of shrines across the province in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus amid third wave of the pandemic.

A meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial took the decision after reviewing the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in the province.

All shrines and dargahs would remain closed for 10 days — from March 28 to April 6, said the notification.

On March 24, the Sindh government said that all shrines and dargahs will remain open with strict implementation on SOPs despite the NCOC's decision for closure of these places across the country to slow the spread of the virus.

In a letter, the Auqaf department has been directed to close the shrines immediately if the SOPs are not followed strictly. 

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination ... 06:56 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens, who have been fully ...

More From This Category
Maryam, Bilawal trade barbs over Senate ...
07:42 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination ...
06:56 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
6-month jail for not wearing masks in Lahore as ...
05:59 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan responds as US leaves PM Imran out of ...
05:53 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day
05:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Wasim Akram has a Plan B for Pakistanis not ...
05:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr