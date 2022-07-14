Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 390 positive cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported two deaths and 390 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio reaching 2.24 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Thursday said that overall death toll has surged to 30,426. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,544,131.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 23. Pakistan conducted a total of 17,397 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 480 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 586,425 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 509,830 in Punjab, 220,334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,708 in Islamabad, 35,625 in Balochistan, 43,439 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,770 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19 Statistics 14 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,397

Positive Cases: 390

Positivity %: 2.24%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 175 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 14, 2022

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.