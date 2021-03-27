Indian PM Modi claims he struggled for East Pakistan’s separation
Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi revealed that he had struggled for breaking up East Pakistan, current Bangladesh, and West Pakistan, current Pakistan, when he was young.
The 70-year-old made the claims while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Independence amid violent protests in Dhaka and other cities against his visit.
“I must have been 20-22 years old when my colleagues and I participated in the protests for Bangladesh’s freedom. I was even arrested for the same reason,” he said.
Protests in Bangladesh
At least five people were killed and many others injured after a deadly protest broke out in Bangladesh against the visit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The violence, which began on Friday at the main mosque in Dhaka, spread to several districts ad to maintain order, the Border Guards were deployed.
Meanwhile, people started sharing videos and images of the violence taking place in the South Asian country on Facebook following which the company suspended services said a spokesperson, after people complained of not being able to access the popular social media app.
A spokesperson for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force to maintain law and order, said it had deployed troops since Friday night.
The protests, which are mounting across the country since last week, are being held by students and other citizens, who criticized the government for inviting a leader who they say has blatantly persecuted Muslims in India.
