PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:01 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – In connection to the annual Earth Hour marked globally, the lights of the Prime Minister House were turned off in the evening for an hour.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all non-essential lights of the PM House were turned off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. However, some of the lights remained open due to security reasons.

Imran Khan, who is in self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus, has said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the government and asked the public to fully support government to protect the environment.

Every year, millions of people across the planet turn off the lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on the last Saturday in March, this annual tradition is known as 'Earth Hour'. The goal of this activity is to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. This year Earth Hour will be held on March 27, 2021.

The annual tradition of shutting down electric lights for one hour was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The aim was to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off all non-essential lights for an entire hour symbolising their commitment to the planet Earth.

This year, people from across the world will light candles and celebrate unity. This will be the first-ever "Virtual Spotlight" Earth Hour.

Netizens are united on Earth Hour and have called on everyone to observe one hour of solidarity by turning off all electric gadgets and unwanted lights.

Organisations from all over the globe have announced to observe an hour of turning off the lights.

More From This Category
Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during ...
11:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in ...
11:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Hindus celebrate Holi in Pakistan
11:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to ...
10:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ...
10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases
08:33 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr