Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to be observed tomorrow
Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervour and divine blessings for Muslims would be observed across the country on the night falling between Sunday and Monday, Sha’ban-ul-Moazzam 14, 15 1442 AH (March 28) amid restrictions imposed by the government to control spread of COVID-19.
Shab-e-Baraat, the night of praising Allah, is observed 15 days before the start of the Holy month of fasting Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.
Shab-e-Barat, a great advantage of Muslims is known as Laylat-ul- Bara’ah or Laylat-un- Nisfe min Sha’ban in the Arab world.
Special Nawafil, recitation of the Holy Quran and various other religious rituals are performed by people to seek blessings of Almighty Allah and forgiveness for their sins.
This is the best night of prayer and worship of Allah to seek His forgiveness for their sins and Allah Almighty’s blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and hereafter.
In addition to that, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq (Livelihood) to the believers are also made and prayers of the believers are answered and accepted.
According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Almighty Allah arranges the affairs of the next year. On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all His creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.
The significant distinction of this night, according to Islamic belief, is that it falls on the night of 15th Sha’aban in which all
births and deaths on the universe are written on the “Loh-e-Mehfooz” for the forthcoming year.
Sindh Announces Public Holiday
The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the 15th of Shaban (March 29) on account of Shab-e-Barat.
According to a notification, all government and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on March 29.
In pursuance of the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, shall remain closed on March 29, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat," the notification read.
