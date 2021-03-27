Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in combatting COVID-19 pandemic

11:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in combatting COVID-19 pandemic
Share

ISLAMABAD - Wajid Khan, Member of UK House of Lords, appreciated the role of the Pakistani government in combating the pandemic.

He was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday. Matters relating to bilateral relations with the UK, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and community affairs were discussed during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Lord Wajid Khan on his appointment to the House of Lords. He apprised Lord Wajid about the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of enhancing linkages with the UK and the EU in the post-Brexit era. The Foreign Minister underlined the important role of the Pakistani Diaspora in boosting relations with the EU and the UK. He added that Pakistani consular offices have been made more responsive to the changing requirements of the community.

 Lord Wajid Khan is former Member of the European Parliament and Mayor of Burnly, UK and recently appointed as member of the House of Lords.

More From This Category
Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during ...
11:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Hindus celebrate Holi in Pakistan
11:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to ...
10:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ...
10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases
08:33 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Maryam, Bilawal trade barbs over Senate ...
07:42 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr