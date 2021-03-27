Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in combatting COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD - Wajid Khan, Member of UK House of Lords, appreciated the role of the Pakistani government in combating the pandemic.

He was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday. Matters relating to bilateral relations with the UK, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and community affairs were discussed during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Lord Wajid Khan on his appointment to the House of Lords. He apprised Lord Wajid about the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of enhancing linkages with the UK and the EU in the post-Brexit era. The Foreign Minister underlined the important role of the Pakistani Diaspora in boosting relations with the EU and the UK. He added that Pakistani consular offices have been made more responsive to the changing requirements of the community.

Lord Wajid Khan is former Member of the European Parliament and Mayor of Burnly, UK and recently appointed as member of the House of Lords.