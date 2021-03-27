Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK completes 600 days under Indian siege

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday called upon the prosperous world to intervene into the Illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as 600 days of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A had gone by but the world has failed to act and stop colonialisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

He expressed these views while addressing participants of a seminar held here titled 'Human Security Discourse in 21st Century' held under the aegis of think tank, The Human Security Institute (THSI).

He said that the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations and play its role in resolving longstanding issues hampering peace and development in the world.

He said that if the UN fails to resolve disputes and conflicts, there would be a huge question mark on the fate of the United Nations.

He said that prosperous world needs to realise that their trade interests in India can make them compromise on human rights and human values.

South Asian region has been left behind due to lingering regional conflicts and border disputes, he said.

Pakistan and India are nuclear capable countries while the region has two more nuclear states - China and Russia, said the Kashmir Committee chairman.

"Any dispute or conflict may affect the entire world. Failure to resolve Kashmir dispute is a time bomb ticking for the region, the recent border conflict between China and India is a good example. With Pakistan, China and India as parties of Kashmir dispute, there would always be a possibility of a new conflict as the three countries are nuclear states. Hence, Kashmir is a nuclear flash point," he said.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Kashmiris have been deprived of their freedom, economy, lands and identity and India is committing a massive genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"India is forcefully converting Muslims into Hindus. Mosques are being erased and temples are being erected. Human security is at threat and Kashmiris are being killed in a bid to remove Kashmiris from Kashmir," he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that Kashmiri nation faces threats of human security, food security, economic security, cultural security and India is implementing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A making Kashmir a fit case for United Nations intervention.

He said that Pakistan fought biggest war against terrorism in land after World War-II but the prosperous world has failed to recognise our contributions for the world peace.

He said that India was employing rape as a tool of genocide but the so-called champions of human rights are looking the other way.

"Nobody talks about Indian war crimes, concentration camps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Half widows and prisoners of conscience are a scar at the face of the prosperous world," he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that while the world is spending a lot on ecological development and green development, Indian forces are removing forests and houses are being blatantly blown through explosives, depriving the Kashmiris of their houses and their green habitat.

"When the intruding forces occupy your lands, kill your loved ones, rape your women and take away your lands, the world is not allowing the Kashmiris to fight the Illegally occupying forces. This is an irony that Kashmiri freedom fighters are being branded as terrorists despite the fact that a trained and well equipped military is implementing genocide of the Kashmiri people, " he concluded.