Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates

06:56 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens, who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar announced the development on Twitter.

“COVID Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country today. citizen's whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download COVID Immunisation,” he wrote.

 He further said that people could get certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting NADRA Mega Centres.

The applicant is also required to pay Rs100 as fee for the certificate, which will be a documented proof that the holder of the certificate has received vaccine jabs.

The minister, however, did not clarify how the certificate will be useful for people.

Last month, Pakistan launched a drive to vaccinate frontline health workers and later it was extended to people aged above 60. In next phase, people aged above 50 will be administered vaccine.

