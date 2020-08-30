Former Indian envoy to Pakistan dies of COVID-19
Share
NEW DELHI – A former ambassador and senior officer of Indian foreign ministry of has died of novel coronavirus, media reports said on Sunday.
Katyayani Shankar Bajpai, 92, had previously served as the ambassador to China, US, and Pakistan.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a tweet, said: “Deeply grieved at the passing away of Amb. Shankar Bajpai, mentor and friend. Will be missed by so many of us.”
Bajpai’s father Girjia Shankar Bajpai, was the first secretary-general of the Ministry of External Affairs of a newly independent India, the Times of India said in a report.
Bajpai was the Indian government’s Political Officer in Sikkim from 1970-74. He also served in Pakistan as a junior officer during the 965 war and accompanied prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Tashkent in 1966.
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield Reference Case11:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Chadwick's last tweet becomes the most liked on Twitter03:51 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020