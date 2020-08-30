Former Indian envoy to Pakistan dies of COVID-19
Web Desk
10:37 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Former Indian envoy to Pakistan dies of COVID-19
Share

NEW DELHI – A former ambassador and senior officer of Indian foreign ministry of has died of novel coronavirus, media reports said on Sunday.

Katyayani Shankar Bajpai, 92, had previously served as the ambassador to China, US, and Pakistan.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a tweet, said: “Deeply grieved at the passing away of Amb. Shankar Bajpai, mentor and friend. Will be missed by so many of us.”

Bajpai’s father Girjia Shankar Bajpai, was the first secretary-general of the Ministry of External Affairs of a newly independent India, the Times of India said in a report.

Bajpai was the Indian government’s Political Officer in Sikkim from 1970-74. He also served in Pakistan as a junior officer during the 965 war and accompanied prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Tashkent in 1966.

More From This Category
New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as ...
12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
First-ever Israeli commercial flight lands in UAE ...
06:27 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Fresh clashes between China and India reported in ...
03:58 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Genelia D'Souza tests negative for Covid-19 after ...
03:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
10-year-old creates comic on COVID-19
10:58 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Former Indian envoy to Pakistan dies of COVID-19
10:37 PM | 30 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr