WHO warns of COVID-19 resurgence as countries ease restrictions
Share
GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has again warned that lifting restrictions too soon could lead to a deadly resurgence of COVID-19.
This was stated by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking at a virtual press conference from Geneva as some countries are easing their social and economic restrictions amid the outbreak.
He said a new strategy will be published to summarize what the world has already learned about the new virus.
Tedros said every country should implement a comprehensive set of measures to save lives, with the aim of reaching a steady state of low-level or no transmission.
WHO looking into reports of some coronavirus ... 06:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it is looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients ...
- COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 107 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 5,98809:33 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan operation ...08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Mobile App gets 2.8 million plus downloads11:56 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming back to Pakistan01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- 'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-1901:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020