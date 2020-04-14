WHO warns of COVID-19 resurgence as countries ease restrictions

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has again warned that lifting restrictions too soon could lead to a deadly resurgence of COVID-19.

This was stated by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking at a virtual press conference from Geneva as some countries are easing their social and economic restrictions amid the outbreak.

He said a new strategy will be published to summarize what the world has already learned about the new virus.

Tedros said every country should implement a comprehensive set of measures to save lives, with the aim of reaching a steady state of low-level or no transmission.