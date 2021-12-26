Covid-19: Pakistan reports 358 new infections, 2 deaths in a day
10:24 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 358 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,907 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,293,440.

Pakistan conducted a total of 52,050 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.68 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 631. Around 446 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,859.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,674.

As many as 480,525 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,553 in Punjab, 181,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,450 in Islamabad, 33,624 in Balochistan, 34,655 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

