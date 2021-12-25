Islamabad records first case of Omicron variant

Islamabad on Saturday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A health official said that a 47-year-old man has been found infected, adding that the patient has developed minor symptoms.

The official said that the infected persons had not history of travelling abroad, but he had gone out of the capital city for work-related purposes.

He said the variant was confirmed as Omicron following its gene-sequencing, adding that contacts of the patient are being traced to isolate them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat also confirmed the development, adding that the patient had travelled to Karachi where the Omicron cases have surged to eight.

Earlier this week, At least 6 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in country’s seaside metropolis on Thursday.

Reports quoting sources within Sindh Health Department said the suspected patients have travel history. Four patients reportedly traveled from South Africa, where the new variant first surfaced, while two others arrived from the UK.

On December 13, National Health Services confirmed the first-ever case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a patient with no travel history. A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been reported from Karachi, sources within the Sindh Health Department had said later in the week.

On Wednesday, around 32 suspected cases were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process while NCOC has not yet confirmed any cases of the strain in Kalat.