Indian forces kill another four young Kashmiris

05:54 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Indian forces kill another four young Kashmiris
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint team of the Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police martyred two youth in Chowgam area of Shopian and two in Hardumir, Tral area of Pulwama during cordon and search operations, according to KMS news.

The troops have blocked all entry and exit points of the areas and are conducting house-to-house search operations. Internet service has also been suspended in the areas.

The operations continued till last reports came in. Earlier, the troops had killed a youth in Islamabad district, yesterday.

UK lawmakers seek India’s reply over activist's ... 09:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

LONDON – The members of British Parliament have expressed concerns over the arrest of a human rights activist, ...

More From This Category
Islamabad records first case of Omicron variant
05:23 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute ...
03:19 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
PM Imran announces new organisational structure ...
11:52 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
China hands over largest, most advanced warship ...
01:03 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Green Line maiden bus hits the road in Karachi
11:28 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
PM Imran, other civil-military leaders extend ...
10:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding father on his birth anniversary
06:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr