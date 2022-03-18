Pakistan’s Covid-positivity rate slips below 1% for first time in 2022

09:28 AM | 18 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-positivity rate slips below 1% for first time in 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 183 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped below 1 percent for first time in 2022.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Friday said that seven people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,326. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,817.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 525. Pakistan conducted a total of 28,544 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 788 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,473,616.

As many as 572,868 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,219 in Punjab, 218,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,910 in Islamabad, 35,454 in Balochistan, 43,206 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,657 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.

Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...

More From This Category
Pakistan remembers 1965 war hero MM Alam on 9th ...
09:55 AM | 18 Mar, 2022
PM aide Shahbaz Gill hurls abuses at MNA Ramesh ...
11:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Amber Murad of Pakistani origin clears first ...
10:54 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
PML-Q's Moonis Elahi arrives in London for 'key ...
09:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
COAS Bajwa installs Major Gen Usman as Colonel ...
08:28 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed suggests PM Imran to impose ...
07:53 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with Netflix's Resident Evil
08:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr