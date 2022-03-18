Pakistan’s Covid-positivity rate slips below 1% for first time in 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 183 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped below 1 percent for first time in 2022.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Friday said that seven people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,326. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,817.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 525. Pakistan conducted a total of 28,544 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 788 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,473,616.

As many as 572,868 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,219 in Punjab, 218,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,910 in Islamabad, 35,454 in Balochistan, 43,206 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,657 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.