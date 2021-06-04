KP reports cases of #Indian, #SouthAfrican #Covid variants

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported three cases of Indian and South African variant of the coronavirus days after the former strain was detected in Sindh.

The provincial health department said on Friday that one of the patients is infected with an Indian variant while the remaining two tested positive for the South African strain.

All three patients, who are residents of Peshawar, had reached Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates a few days ago.

An official of the health department added that 12 more samples have been sending to Islamabad for screening.

The official warned that both the Indian and the South African variants spread rapidly and are more dangerous.

Pakistan on Friday reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58%, according to the latest statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The last lowest Covid-19 positivity rate reported by the country was on February 28 at 3.02%. As many as 83 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC’s daily coronavirus report.

The report stated that 52,859 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,893 tests came back positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.58%.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.