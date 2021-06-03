Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to first dose recipients

09:44 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to first dose recipients
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday gave go-ahead for issuing certificates to citizens who have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Pakistan is currently administrating jabs of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Astrazenca, Convidecia (single dose vaccine) and it has recently received a shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

The certificate will be issued to people, who want to travel abroad, through National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) online system.

NCOC said that the national health ministry will have authority to make changes to the certificate as it may seem fit.

The decision was taken in a meeting of NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The forum also reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to slow the spread of virus in the country.

 "The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs .... and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign," Geo News cited a statement of the NCOC.

No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ... 06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

KARACHI — Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial finance ministry to stop the salary of ...

More From This Category
Schools to reopen across Punjab from June 7: ...
10:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Father says Malala’s comments on marriage taken ...
09:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Three kids killed while playing with hand grenade ...
07:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan categorically denies existence of any US ...
07:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan court acquits Christian couple on death ...
06:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ...
06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr