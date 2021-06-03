Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to first dose recipients
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday gave go-ahead for issuing certificates to citizens who have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.
Pakistan is currently administrating jabs of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Astrazenca, Convidecia (single dose vaccine) and it has recently received a shipment of Pfizer vaccine.
The certificate will be issued to people, who want to travel abroad, through National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) online system.
NCOC said that the national health ministry will have authority to make changes to the certificate as it may seem fit.
The decision was taken in a meeting of NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.
The forum also reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to slow the spread of virus in the country.
"The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs .... and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign," Geo News cited a statement of the NCOC.
