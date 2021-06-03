Schools to reopen across Punjab from June 7: Murad Raas
LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Thursday a staggered reopening of all private and public schools across the province from June 7.
The minister shared a notification on Twitter stating that the reopening of all classes subject to the following conditions;
Only 50% students shall attend classes on a given day.
No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.
All concerned authorities shall ensure observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.
NOTIFICATION:— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 3, 2021
All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be opened on Monday 7th June, 2021. It will be a “Staggered” approach. Please read the following Notification carefully. It will be implemented strictly. Our teams will be monitoring the situation very closely. Follow SOPs. pic.twitter.com/kC41NwaSV9
The decision, according to the notification, was taken in light of the recommendations of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that held on Wednesday.
