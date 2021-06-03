Schools to reopen across Punjab from June 7: Murad Raas

10:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Schools to reopen across Punjab from June 7: Murad Raas
Share

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Thursday a staggered reopening of all private and public schools across the province from June 7.

The minister shared a notification on Twitter stating that the reopening of all classes subject to the following conditions;

Only 50% students shall attend classes on a given day.

No student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.

All concerned authorities shall ensure observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The decision, according to the notification, was taken in light of the recommendations of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that held on Wednesday.

Matric, intermediate exams to be held only for ... 01:40 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced to reduce syllabus for board exams of matric and ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to ...
09:44 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Father says Malala’s comments on marriage taken ...
09:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Three kids killed while playing with hand grenade ...
07:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan categorically denies existence of any US ...
07:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan court acquits Christian couple on death ...
06:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ...
06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr