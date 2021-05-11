Walk-in vaccination for people over 40 from tomorrow: Asad Umar
Web Desk
02:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar Tuesday announced that the government is starting walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for all citizens above 40 from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The citizens will just have to register for the vaccine by sending their CNIC number to 1166. Vaccination centers across Pakistan are open but will be closed during the first two days of Eid, the ruling party leader wrote in a tweet.

Last Tuesday, Umar also announced that the vaccination drive for Pakistanis above 18 years will start after Eidul Fitr but he also intimidated by the vaccine availability.

PTI leader also shared statistics for the COVID-19 mortality in Pakistan. According to Pakistan’s top monitoring body statistics, the mortality rates are as follow: less than 1% for people under 40, 1.8% for age group 41-50, 3.8% for age group 51-60, 7.2% for age group 61-70, 11.1% for age group 71-80 and over 15% for those above 80 years.

