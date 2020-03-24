Coronavirus: Lahore Police warn action over violation of Section-144
LAHORE – The Capital City Police would take action against those violating Section 144 imposed by the government as a preventive measure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the police said here on Tuesday that special police teams have been constituted to take action against those coming out of their houses unnecessary, adding that police pickets would be set up to stop unnecessary traveling.
Special police squads would be deployed at all entry and exit points in the provincial capital, he said and added that people should stay at their homes and do not travel unnecessarily.
Action would also be taken on opening of parks, hotels, restaurants, gyms, snooker clubs and educational institutions, whereas those involved in hoarding/selling of important medical supplies, facemasks and sanitizers on exorbitant prices would also be taken to task.
