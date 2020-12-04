Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-19

06:02 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has recovered from COVID-19, said Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah. 

The information minister said that the PPP chief took another coronavirus test and the results came back negative, local media reported. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ... 10:01 AM | 26 Nov, 2020

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, ...

He said that Bilawal will remain in isolation as a part of precautionary measures, adding that the political leader will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally to be held on December 13 against the incumbent government.

On November 26, the PPP chairman announced in a tweet that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self-isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted Bilawal Bhutto.

