Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-19
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has recovered from COVID-19, said Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.
The information minister said that the PPP chief took another coronavirus test and the results came back negative, local media reported.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ... 10:01 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, ...
He said that Bilawal will remain in isolation as a part of precautionary measures, adding that the political leader will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally to be held on December 13 against the incumbent government.
On November 26, the PPP chairman announced in a tweet that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self-isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted Bilawal Bhutto.
- World to witness last solar eclipse of 2020 on Dec 1408:07 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Nestlé redoubles efforts to combat climate change06:28 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Use Pakistan Citizen Portal to revamp governance, PM Imran urges ...06:16 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-1906:02 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Xiaomi launches Mi 10T in Pakistan – Check the Price & ...06:00 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Who's this girl Shahveer Jafry 'getting engaged to'?11:55 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of Benazir08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Maya Ali ‘blessed’ to work with Shoaib Mansoor08:09 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020