Use Pakistan Citizen Portal to revamp governance, PM Imran urges public 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised people to massively use Pakistan Citizen Portal for speedy resolution of their complaints against government departments.

He was addressing a ceremony regarding two-year performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal in Islamabad.

The premier highlighted that the portal aims at empowering common people, adding that the government was bound to take care of weaker segments of society, including poor, old people, orphans, and disabled.

Imran Khan said three million people have used PCP, adding that most the users are satisfied.

He said PCP also provides a complete picture about response and performance of ministries and departments. He said municipal services have appeared as the least responsive section in addressing people's grievances, adding that this happens as local government system has failed to deliver to people's needs, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the PTI government will introduce a new local government system under which funds will be directly transferred to village level where people have authority to use funds as per their needs.

He said that city governments will be established in big cities through direct elections to address civic issues locally.

Imran Khan expressed his deep satisfaction over resolution of overseas Pakistanis' problems through PCP. He said overseas Pakistanis are great asset of Pakistan and it is good that their problems were resolved promptly after they lodged their complaints on PCP.