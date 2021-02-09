Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,008 new infections, 40 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,008 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,066 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 556,519.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 512,943. The total count of active cases is 31,510 and the positivity rate stands at 3.19 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 251,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 161,347 in Punjab, 68,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,877 in Balochistan, 42,080 in Islamabad, 9,238 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,918 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,919 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,132 in Sindh, 1,964 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 480 in Islamabad, 273 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

At least 31,509 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 8,256,378 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the People’s Liberation Army of China. Pakistan Army has been decided to contribute complete Chinese vaccine donation in the National vaccine drive to be administered to frontline healthcare workers across Pakistan who are real heroes fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and saving precious lives.