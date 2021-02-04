NCOC allows limited spectators to attend PSL 2021 matches
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed twenty percent of spectators to attend the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday.
With the latest development, 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan Cricket Board and the country's top health authorityy will work together to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOP’s.
According to the board officials, spectators won’t be allowed to touch the ball; they won’t be able to bring food from outside either. All the viewers will have to wear a mask and maintain social distance all the time.
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani expressed gratitude to NCOC for trusting the Pakistan Cricket Board and allowing limited fans to watch matches of the Pakistan Super League 2021 in stadiums.
