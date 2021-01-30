PSL 2021 anthem featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal to be released next week

The anthem of Pakistan Super League 2021, featuring Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal, is to be released next week.

It has been decided to release the song through various sources, the state broadcaster reported on Saturday. Also, due to the prevalent coronavirus situation, no official ceremony for the song release will be held.

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin from February 20 in Karachi, and the final will be played in Lahore. The opening ceremony of the league will be held in accordance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).