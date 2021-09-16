PCB unveils new ODI kit for Pakistan’s series against New Zealand

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday unveiled the new One Day International (ODI) kit for the upcoming series against Black Caps.

Pakistan Cricket Board's also shared a number of photos of the players wearing the new kit on its official handle. “Unveiling Pakistan's new ODI kit”, it captioned the post.

The Pakistani cricketers including Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hassan Ali, can be seen wearing the new ODI kit in the photoshoot which consists of dark colors on the upper part and arms while including light green below the stripes made on the middle chest.

The darker green is prominently visible while green and white stripes on the jerseys also look refreshing and lighter to the eyes.

Meanwhile, conditions in the South Asian country are challenging for New Zealand, which last toured Pakistan 18 years ago. Pakistan hosted series against the Black Caps in the UAE in 2009, 2014, and 2018 but improved security has gradually seen the country over the past six years welcoming international teams to their country again.

On Wednesday, the PCB named a 12-man squad for the first ODI against the visitors as the first fixture between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium tomorrow.