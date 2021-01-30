Pakistan reports 65 new deaths, 2179 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
02:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan recorded 65 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
The official statistics showed that 2,179 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during the same period.
A total of 41,435 tests were carried out during this period.
In total, 498,152 people have so far recovered from the disease.
Karachi observes 100% surge in Covid positivity ...
KARACHI – Three districts in Karachi have witnessed more than 100% surge in the coronavirus positivity rate in ...
