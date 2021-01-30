Pakistan reports 65 new deaths, 2179 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Web Desk
02:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 65 new deaths, 2179 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan recorded 65 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

The official statistics showed that 2,179 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during the same period.

A total of 41,435 tests were carried out during this period.

In total, 498,152 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Karachi observes 100% surge in Covid positivity ... 11:04 AM | 30 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Three districts in Karachi have witnessed more than 100% surge in the coronavirus positivity rate in ...

More From This Category
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Qureshi, Blinken agree to work on advancing ...
02:34 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
PIA pilot mistook Lenticular cloud with UFO, says ...
04:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children ...
01:19 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Seminary teacher makes video of himself ...
12:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2021
11:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr