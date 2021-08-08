Pakistan reports 4,455 new cases, 68 deaths amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD – Amid the deteriorating coronavirus situation, Pakistan has recorded 68 new deaths and 4,455 new infections on Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 2,148 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 23,865 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,067,580.

Statistics 8 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,002

Positive Cases: 4455

Positivity % : 8.09%

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,148 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 961,639. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 82,076 while the national positivity stands at 8.09 percent.

At least 398,745 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 363,644 in Punjab 147,973 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,503 in Islamabad, 31,138 in Balochistan, 26,874 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,703 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,194 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,189 in Sindh, 4,540 in KP, 814 in Islamabad, 645 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 152 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,002 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,448,406 since the first case was reported.