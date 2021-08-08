Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 08 August 2021
Web Desk
09:46 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 08 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 162.870 163.80
Euro EUR 191.50 193.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 223 226
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 44 44.50
Australian Dollar AUD 119.50 121.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.70 388.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 128 130
China Yuan CNY 23.50 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 23.50
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.10
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.70
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.50 40.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 117.50 119.50
Swedish Korona SEK 17.80 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159.10 160
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 4.90

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:29 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:25 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:04 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:15 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:47 AM | 2 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat’s new pool photo grabs fans’ attention
12:06 AM | 8 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr