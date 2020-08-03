Punjab lifts smart lockdown after Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has lifted the smart lockdown that was imposed in several cities starting July 27 as part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 during Eidul Azha.

According to a notification by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the Punjab government, all educational and training institutes, business centers, restaurants (except takeaway and home delivery), public parks, play areas, cinemas and theaters will remain closed. Gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private will also remain prohibited.

Meanwhile, all businesses, factories and shopping malls reopened earlier on Monday.

At the same time, a complete lockdown shall be observed on Saturday and Sunday, except for in regards to medical services and pharmacies, postal services, driver hotels, spare parts shops, and takeaway or home delivery from restaurants. Churches will be open on Sundays.

Pakistan has so far reported 280,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,000 related fatalities. Meanwhile, about 249,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.