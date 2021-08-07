Turkey scraps 10-day hotel quarantine for Pakistani students, workers
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
ANKARA – Turkey will allow vaccinated Pakistani students and workers to arrive without needing to quarantine in the designated hotels which charged 200 Euros per night.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish authorities have revised their quarantine rules for students and workers arriving from Pakistan. Under the new rules which are effective till September 1, students will be allowed to quarantine themselves at designated dormitories instead of private hotels for a 10-day period.

As per the latest update, students will be quarantined at the Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK)’s Muhteşem Süleyman Dormitory in Istanbul and Tahsin Banguoğlu KYK Dormitory in Ankara.

To stay in these accommodation facilities, travelers will have to show valid documents to prove that they came to pursue education. Following the end of the 10-day stay, the students studying at universities based in provinces other than Istanbul or Ankara will travel to these provinces.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis who traveled for work will be allowed to quarantine themselves at their residence. However, they will only be allowed to go to their residence in private vehicles while domestic flights or public transportation will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, those coming for visit or tourism purposes will be quarantined at the designated private hotels as per previous practice.

