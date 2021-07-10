Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 35 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,828 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,555 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 971,304.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,134
Positive Cases: 1828
Positivity % : 3.79%
Deaths : 35
In the past 24 hours, as many as 912 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 912,295. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 36,454 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.79 percent.
At least 345,269 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 347,793 in Punjab 139,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,513 in Islamabad, 27,863 in Balochistan, 20,935 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 10,815 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,583 in Sindh, 4,353 in KP, 782 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 48,134 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,008,355 since the first case was reported.
On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as Pakistan confirmed cases of Delta variant that first surfaced in India.
