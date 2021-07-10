Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:07 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 35 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,828 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,555 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 971,304.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 912 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 912,295. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 36,454 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.79 percent.

At least 345,269 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 347,793 in Punjab 139,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,513 in Islamabad, 27,863 in Balochistan, 20,935 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan rejects complete lockdown in case of ... 09:07 AM | 9 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar has ...

Moreover, 10,815 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,583 in Sindh, 4,353 in KP, 782 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,134 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,008,355 since the first case was reported.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as Pakistan confirmed cases of Delta variant that first surfaced in India.

Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new ... 05:56 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming ...

More From This Category
Another paper of grade 9 leaked 15 minutes before ...
11:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj ...
10:40 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Dogs involved in Karachi DHA attack to be put ...
10:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Pakistan to sight Zil Haj moon on Saturday
11:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss regional ...
11:20 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Qureshi, Blinken discuss Pakistan-US cooperation ...
10:51 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah threatens politicians with video leaks
06:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr