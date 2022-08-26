Pakistan reports 433 Covid cases, six deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 433 new coronavirus cases and six deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday morning.
According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed an upward trend as it was recorded at 2.69 percent from yesterday’s 1.95%
As many as 433 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 16,075 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 122 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
COVID-19 Statistics 26 August 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 26, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,075
Positive Cases: 433
Positivity %: 2.69%
Deaths: 06
Patients on Critical Care: 122
On Thursday, Pakistan recorded 313 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.
Asif Zardari tests positive for Covid-19 02:07 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 as he was in Dubai ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz for providing fuel adjustment charges relief to consumers ...12:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Complaint filed against judge Zeba Chaudhry over Shahbaz Gill’s ...11:50 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan reports 433 Covid cases, six deaths in last 24 hours10:27 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Watch: Indian players catch up with injured Shaheen Afridi ahead of ...10:05 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Nimra Bucha to star in Fawzia Mirza’s film 'Me, My Mom & Sharmila'07:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Video of young man proposing his girlfriend during dance practice ...07:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz ...05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022