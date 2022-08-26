Pakistan reports 433 Covid cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

10:27 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports 433 Covid cases, six deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 433 new coronavirus cases and six deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed an upward trend as it was recorded at 2.69 percent from yesterday’s 1.95%

As many as 433 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 16,075 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 122 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

On Thursday, Pakistan recorded 313 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

