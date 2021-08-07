11-year-old Tara Sharif beats Einstein, Hawking in IQ tests
07:32 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
11-year-old Tara Sharif beats Einstein, Hawking in IQ tests
Eleven-year-old Tara has broken the record for the highest IQ with an astonishing 162 point score.

Surpassing the ‘genius benchmark’, the young schoolgirl has left behind world-renowned scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

The daughter of Hussain Hamdam Iranian has exceeded all expectations. However, Tara's origins seem to be ambiguous as some believe she is Iranian while according to other news outlets Tara Sharif’s family belongs to Dasht Kocho Zareen, Balochistan which is situated in Pakistan. 

The young girl has scored a total of 162 points while Hawking’s had an IQ of 160. Although Einstein never took the test, his IQ is also estimated to be 160.

Sharing her thoughts on this achievement, the young genius said: "I was shocked when I got the result. I never expected to get such a good score."

In a non-verbal test in Oxford, `Tara focused on understanding the meaning of words and answered all the questions within a set of time.

Tara’s father also shared his sentiments on her daughter's unprecedented success: “I am extremely proud but very surprised at how well Tara scored."

Furthermore, she revealed her future plans after achieving success in Mensa IQ Test, “When I am older, I would like to do something related to mathematics.”

Currently, Tara has qualified for membership of Mensa which is known as the 'High IQ Society'.

