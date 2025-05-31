‘Not the Hero you think’: Rana Sana questions Dr A.Q. Khan’s legacy as father of nuclear program

ISLAMABAD – Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear technology, is widely regarded in South Asian and beyond but Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, stirred controversy with remarks downplaying the status of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

As pictures of Dr A.Q Khan was not on banners and other sites during Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations, Sanaullah said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deserves that title for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

In his interview, he acknowledged Dr Khan’s respected position in Pakistan’s scientific history but maintained that heroism in the context of Pakistan’s nuclear capability is tied to political leadership and decision-making. “While Dr Qadeer is remembered for his scientific contributions, the person who truly made Pakistan a nuclear state was Nawaz Sharif,” he stated.

He explained that although several scientists contributed to development of nuclear weapons, the defining act was the political decision to conduct the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998. “Developing a bomb is one thing. Choosing to declare your country a nuclear power is a decision of historic significance — and Nawaz Sharif made that call,” he added.

PM’s aide credited late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for starting Pakistan’s nuclear program but reiterated that the decisive moment came under MNS leadership. He dismissed criticisms suggesting Sharif was reluctant to go through with the tests, calling such claims baseless and politically motivated.

“Those who say Nawaz Sharif hesitated are simply driven by jealousy and personal animosity,” he added. “It took immense courage to make that decision under international pressure.”