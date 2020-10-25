Aeriel firing in wedding ceremony kills a youth in Faisalabad
10:25 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
FAISALABAD - Firing in a wedding ceremony has claimed a life in Faisalabad.
According to details, the incident occurred in the area of Millat Town police station on Saturday night.
The mehndi function was arranged in connection to a wedding ceremony where some participants resorted to firing to celebrate the function.
During the firing, a bullet hit a youth- Muhammad Younus who died on the spot.
The police have registered a case against four accused including the groom and started investigation.
