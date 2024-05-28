Nation upset as Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan left out of Youm-e-Takbeer ads

As the nation observes the 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with fervor and enthusiasm, commemorating the successful nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, a noticeable absence in the advertisements marking the occasion is the image of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, renowned as the father of Pakistan's nuclear program.

Youm-e-Takbeer, celebrated as a national holiday, marks Pakistan's response to India's nuclear explosions on May 28, 1998, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, conducted in the Balochistan region. Following these explosions, Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state and the seventh nuclear power in the world, and the day is commemorated as Youm-e-Takbeer by the Pakistani nation.

Contrary to tradition, today's observance of Youm-e-Takbeer as a public holiday has surprised the business community and left students taking exams concerned. However, it is evident that under the leadership of the Muslim League (N), the government is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer at the official level in an extraordinary manner.

Major newspapers have published official advertisements marking Youm-e-Takbeer, prominently featuring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation of the atomic project.

However, the public is deeply troubled by the absence of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan's image from these advertisements, given his pivotal role in the atomic program and his instrumental contributions to its successful completion.

Social media users have expressed dismay over the deliberate omission of Dr. Qadeer Khan and the Pakistani nuclear program from the advertisements commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer. They question why Dr. Khan's name is being disregarded on this significant occasion.

In this regard, former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed has also posted on X, expressing his views. He stated, "On this Youm-e-Takbeer, credit for the nuclear explosions is given to four individuals, including Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and late Gohar Ayub Khan."

He further wrote that during the powerful circles' meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif, where all three chiefs of the military were also present, only he was taken along by the cabinet. He presented reasons for not squandering the golden opportunity after India's nuclear explosions.

Sheikh Rasheed further expressed that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great man and a national hero, but he left this world in great distress. We did not give him the position he deserved.