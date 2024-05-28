Groom discovers "wife" is actually a man after 12 days of marriage

An Indonesian man, identified as AK, was left in disbelief after discovering that his wife of 12 days, Adinda Kanza, was actually a man disguised as a woman. The shocking revelation came to light when AK, 26 years old, learned the truth about his spouse shortly after their wedding.

Their relationship began when AK met Adinda on a social media platform in 2023. Despite Adinda always wearing traditional Muslim attire that covered her face during their encounters, AK saw it as a sign of her religious devotion and was not initially concerned.

As their bond deepened, they decided to tie the knot. Adinda informed AK that she had no family to attend the wedding, leading to a modest ceremony at AK's home on April 12.

However, after the wedding, Adinda continued to hide her face from AK and avoided socializing with his family and friends. She also declined intimacy, citing various reasons. Suspecting something amiss, AK launched an investigation and discovered that Adinda's parents were alive and unaware of her relationship with him.

To his shock, AK found out that Adinda was actually a man named ESH, who had been cross-dressing since 2020. During police interrogation, ESH confessed that he married AK with the intention of stealing his family's assets. Despite his male identity, ESH convincingly portrayed himself as a woman, fooling even the police with his feminine voice and demeanor.

The revelation has stunned internet users, with many expressing sympathy for AK's ordeal and disbelief at the bizarre turn of events. ESH now faces fraud charges under local laws and could be sentenced to up to four years in prison for his deception.