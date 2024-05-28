Meteorological department predicts Eid-ul-Adha date for Pakistan

According to the Meteorological department's predictions, Eid-ul-Adha is anticipated to be observed on June 17, which falls on a Monday.

The Climate Data Processing Centre, PMD, Pakistan has indicated a strong likelihood of the moon being visible on June 7, a Friday.

The moon is expected to be sighted on June 6 at 5:38 PM, with sunset projected at 7:20 PM and moonset at 8:30 PM at the Climate Data Processing Centre, PMD Pakistan.

"At the time of sunset, the age of the moon in Karachi will be 26 hours and 8 minutes. The duration of moon sighting is likely to be 72 minutes after sunset. Its age must be 19 hours to show the moon," stated the Climate Data Processing Centre, PMD, Pakistan.

However, amidst the anticipation, there is also a recognition of the spiritual significance of Eid-ul-Adha. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and generosity, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Isma'il (AS) as an act of obedience to Allah.

As the days pass and the moon's sighting draws near, Pakistan remains poised on the edge of anticipation, awaiting the revelation that will mark the beginning of Eid-ul-Adha. In this uncertainty lies the beauty of faith and tradition, reminding believers of the divine order that governs the cosmos and the humble submission required of humanity.