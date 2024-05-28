Search

'Double roti' prices fall in Lahore as new rates announced

06:47 PM | 28 May, 2024

Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The city administration has announced a significant cut in prices of bakery bread, commonly known as double roti, in Punjab capital amid declining wheat rates. 

Deputy Commissioner Raifa Haider said that the price of 750-gram bread has been fixed at Rs180 as it was previously sold for Rs220 to 230 in Lahore. 

She said the price of small size or 400-gram bread has been reduced to Rs90, adding that the new prices will come into effect immediately. 

The prices of various items have seen decline owing to reduction in the wheat prices. Recently, the provincial government decreased the “Tandoori roti” price to Rs15 per loaf. 

Meanwhile, The Utility Stores Corporation has announced another reduction in ghee price with effect from Tuesday, May 28.

The new subsidized price for ghee will be Rs375 per kilogram after a decrease of Rs18, while the non-subsidized ghee will be priced at Rs445 per kilogram.

Families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program will now receive ghee at Rs375 per kilogram, whereas regular consumers will purchase it at Rs445 per kilogram.



