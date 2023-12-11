Bilawal Bhutto Zardari getting engaged this week: reports

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to embark on a new journey as the scion of Bhutto family is getting engaged with the event taking place on December 15 or 16.

Reports in local media said Bilawal's sisters and father have picked a bride for PPP leader while much of the high-level engagement remains under wraps.

The venue of the engagement ceremony remains undisclosed to due family privacy, reports said, and it suggests that the event is likely to be in Karachi or the UAE.

It further mentioned that Bilawal’s sisters, Bakhtawar Bhutto and Asifa played key role in the matchmaking process.

Sources familiar with the development told the media that Bilawal's fiance-to-be belonged to the family, that is in UAE. Bakhtawar met other family members in UAE along with her aunt.

Bilawal marriage remained one of the many things that Pakistanis are eager to know about.

Reports also suggest that Asif Ali Zardari wants to settle Bilawal's marriage issue before the next general election.