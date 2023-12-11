Bilawal Bhutto Zardari getting engaged this week: reports

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to embark on a new journey as the scion of Bhutto family is getting engaged with the event taking place on December 15 or 16.
Reports in local media said Bilawal's sisters and father have picked a bride for PPP leader while much of the high-level engagement remains under wraps.
The venue of the engagement ceremony remains undisclosed to due family privacy, reports said, and it suggests that the event is likely to be in Karachi or the UAE.
It further mentioned that Bilawal’s sisters, Bakhtawar Bhutto and Asifa played key role in the matchmaking process.
Sources familiar with the development told the media that Bilawal's fiance-to-be belonged to the family, that is in UAE. Bakhtawar met other family members in UAE along with her aunt.
Bilawal marriage remained one of the many things that Pakistanis are eager to know about.
Reports also suggest that Asif Ali Zardari wants to settle Bilawal's marriage issue before the next general election.
Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.
Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
