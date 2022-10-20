Bilawal Bhutto's 'possible wife' revealed

KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilwala Bhutto Zardari is likely to tie the knot with daughter of PPP founding member Ruqia Khanum Soomro.

However, reports did not mention the date for the wedding of the PPP chairman and Mahnoor Soomro.

Last month, the 34-year-old faced questions about his marriage plenty of times, and this time PPP Chairman was asked about getting hitched during his United Nations General Assembly visit.

In a clip doing rounds on social media, a journalist of a foreign publication was heard asking Bilawal, ‘There are my Pakistani friends asking if you have any plans to marry.’

Bhutto scion, who was seen in a jovial mood, answered the most-asked question. ‘Of course, I have plans to marry, he said hurriedly without delving into more details’.

When the journalist asked about the exact time, PPP Chairman moved away, saying ‘I’m in rush’.

The young politician now appears to have a rehearsed response, he earlier revealed about getting several marriage proposals, saying he would marry a girl of his sisters’ choice.