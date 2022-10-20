Bilawal Bhutto's 'possible wife' revealed
Share
KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilwala Bhutto Zardari is likely to tie the knot with daughter of PPP founding member Ruqia Khanum Soomro.
However, reports did not mention the date for the wedding of the PPP chairman and Mahnoor Soomro.
Last month, the 34-year-old faced questions about his marriage plenty of times, and this time PPP Chairman was asked about getting hitched during his United Nations General Assembly visit.
In a clip doing rounds on social media, a journalist of a foreign publication was heard asking Bilawal, ‘There are my Pakistani friends asking if you have any plans to marry.’
Bhutto scion, who was seen in a jovial mood, answered the most-asked question. ‘Of course, I have plans to marry, he said hurriedly without delving into more details’.
When the journalist asked about the exact time, PPP Chairman moved away, saying ‘I’m in rush’.
The young politician now appears to have a rehearsed response, he earlier revealed about getting several marriage proposals, saying he would marry a girl of his sisters’ choice.
Bilawal's reply to reporters inquiring about his ... 01:58 PM | 4 Feb, 2019
LAHORE - Bilawal Bhutto has often been the target of various 'jokes' that make people want to defend him on social ...
- Sonya Hussyn wants to know who is Sabar Qamar's secret admirer ...10:10 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Maira Khan makes shocking revelations about reality show 'Tamasha ...09:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto's 'possible wife' revealed09:18 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- PM Shehbaz inaugurates Youth Development Initiatives to equip ...08:57 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
-
- Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together goes ...06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022