Maira Khan makes shocking revelations about reality show 'Tamasha Ghar'

Talented Lollywood actress Maira Khan is back with some shocking news about the Pakistani reality TV show 'Tamasha Ghar'.

Khan was one of the prominent contestants on the reality TV show who stole the spotlight throughout the show hosted by none other than Adnan Siddiqui.

Although the Mohabbat Zindabad actress gained wider recognition from the platform, it came at the expense of her privacy and mental peace. The Babban Khala Ki Betiyann diva recently sat down for a podcast with Ali Gul Pir and talked in detail about her experience in one-of-its-own-kind of show.

During the podcast, Pir and Khan engaged in a series of questions. In response to a question about how the reality TV works and how contestants and producers engage off-screen, the Qadam Qadam Ishq actress said Tamasha Ghar "manipulates your mind while you talk to countless cameras for 24 hours a day."

The Mujhay Vida Kar star added that she felt "manipulated by the production team, the so-called politics involved on the show set and by the harsh conditions the contestants had to endure".

Talking about the curtailed privacy and deprivation of sleep, Khan stated, "We could not sleep. If someone dozed off, the siren would go off so you had to be up for 12 hours. You couldn’t lie down or close your eyes. Privacy was an issue."

Khan concluded the flabbergasting news by stating, “We thought it was off time but then it was played in the uncut version. Everyone found out about this three weeks later that whatever went on after the lights went out was being aired to the world. It’s available on YouTube.

On the work front, Khan's notable works include Zid, Mein Hari Piya, Mujhay Vida Kar, Jadugaryan and Cheekh to name a few.