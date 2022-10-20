Brazilian man sets Guinness World Record for farthest eyeball pop

NEW YORK – A Brazilian man has set the world record title for the farthest eyeball pop (male).

Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, named in Guinness World Records 2023 by popping out his eyes to a protrusion of 18.2 mm (0.71 in) beyond his eye sockets. The record was verified in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 10 January 2022.

“Tio Chico discovered his talent at the age of nine. He enjoyed making silly faces in front of the mirror and, while doing that, he realized that his eyes could pop out much further than his peers. He showed his family and friends, and they were very impressed by his talent,” the Guinness World Records’ blog read.

At first, his parents were concerned that it might be a symptom of a disease, but it turned out an exceptional skill.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TAFwwolmjxE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Globe luxation is the medical term for when an eyeball protrudes or "pops" out of the eye socket. Doctors said that Sidney is blessed with a rare gift.

"My skill is definitely a gift,” Sidney told GWR while expressing joy over making the world record.

He cannot see for a few seconds as eyes need to be re-focused after he popped his out. However, he does not feel hurt while performing the trick.