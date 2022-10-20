Pakistani-American writer Mumtaz Hussain's drama ‘Virus Bomb’ to be screened in New York this week

NEW YORK – Pakistani-American playwright Mumtaz Hussain's English play "Virus Bomb" will release on October 22nd at the Baruch Performing Arts Center in New York. Mumtaz Hussain has already announced that the income from the play will be donated to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

A prominent poet, artist, director and playwright Mumtaz Hussain, who lives in New York, will produce and direct an English play "Virus Bomb" on Saturday, October 22nd at Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue, New York. Drama tickets are $20. Most of the performers participating in the play are Americans. The rehearsals of the play is going on for the last one month.

During a conversation, Mumtaz Hussain said that "we are facing not one but many viruses at the same time. We are surrounded by many crises happening in the world at the same time. Because in the age of materialistic and exploitative system, human existence lies in embracing those values."

Mumtaz Hussain, talking further about the story of her play "Virus Bomb", he told that "the central character of the play is a pregnant woman Mary has lost her 12-year-old son and her husband to the Alone-a-virus. Now she must save the son who rests in her womb. She goes to the United Nations headquarters in New York to present her case to the International Court of Justice.

The session is in full swing when Mary feels intense labor pains and runs to get help. On her way out of the building, Mary accidentally steps on a bomb button strategically placed by the Opportunists. If Mary lifts her foot, the bomb will go off.

At that time, it has been shown that the Mary has been repeatedly criticized by UN Diplomats and Scientists that their apathy and indifference to human values ​​has been the subject of much criticism.

Virus Bomb is Mumtaz Hussain's third stage drama. Before that, he has presented two plays in New York called "The Barking Crew" and "Legal Alien", which were well received by the city's expats and other circles.

New York Based Prominent writer, poet and artist Mumtaz Hussain originally belongs to the Jhang City of Pakistan and educated in Pakistan, France and USA.