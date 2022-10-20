Mahenoor Soomro denies rumours of marriage with Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD – Mahenoor Soomro, the daughter of PPP’s late leader Ruqia Khanum Soomro, has rejected reports about his possible marriage with PPP Chairman Bialwal Bhutto-Zardari.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Kindly avoid spreading fake news regarding my marriage! Chairman @BBhuttoZardari is my party leader and PPP is family to all jiyalas! Thank you”.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Foreign Minister Bilwala Bhutto Zardari is likely to tie the knot with daughter of PPP founding member Ruqia Khanum Soomro.

