Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 October 2022

08:32 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,750.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Karachi Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Islamabad Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Peshawar Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Quetta Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Sialkot Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Attock Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Gujranwala Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Jehlum Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Multan Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Bahawalpur Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Gujrat Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Nawabshah Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Chakwal Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Hyderabad Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Nowshehra Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Sargodha Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Faisalabad Rs135,000 Rs1,525
Mirpur Rs135,000 Rs1,525

