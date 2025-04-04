Trump introduces $5m ‘Golden Residency’ visa card for US entry

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a premium immigration scheme called the “Trump Card”, a $5 million golden residency visa aimed at wealthy individuals seeking to live in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Trump presented the exclusive card and announced himself as its first official buyer. He stated that the “Trump Card” will be available to the public in less than two weeks.

This visa is essentially a high-value version of the Green Card, designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and job creators to the U.S. Trump expressed confidence that the revenue generated from this program could help reduce the national deficit.

The president described the card as a fast, modern, and simplified route to U.S. citizenship. When asked if Russian billionaires (oligarchs) would be eligible, Trump said the possibility could not be ruled out.